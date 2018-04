April 18 (Reuters) - Marks and Spencer Group PLC:

* PATRICK BOUSQUET-CHAVANNE WILL BE LEAVING BUSINESS

* CHAVANNE STEPS DOWN FROM BOARD ON APRIL 18 AND WILL LEAVE M&S AT END OF MAY

* CORPORATE MARKETING TEAMS WILL BE DEVOLVED INTO CLOTHING & HOME AND FOOD BUSINESSES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)