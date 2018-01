Jan 18 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc:

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP - RESTRUCTURED MARKETING TEAM AS PART OF ONGOING PROGRAMME OF CHANGE UNDER FIVE-YEAR TRANSFORMATION PLAN

* NEW TEAM STRUCTURE BE MORE CLOSELY ALIGNED TO THE STRATEGIC PRIORITIES OF THE FOOD AND CLOTHING & HOME BUSINESS UNITS