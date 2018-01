BRIEF-Marks & Spencer Says Will Shut Operations At Neasden Distribution Centre

Jan 17 (Reuters) - Marks And Spencer Group Plc:

* MARKS AND SPENCER-‍NEW 495,000 SQ FT CLOTHING & HOME DISTRIBUTION CENTRE TO OPEN IN WELHAM GREEN IN 2019

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC - ‍OPERATIONS AT NEASDEN DISTRIBUTION CENTRE TO TRANSFER TO OTHER SITES IN M&S NETWORK​

* MARKS AND SPENCER GROUP PLC - ‍BOTH XPO AND DHL HAVE NOW ENTERED INTO A PERIOD OF CONSULTATION WITH 380 COLLEAGUES WHO WORK ON SITE​

* MARKS AND SPENCER - ‍SITE IN NEASDEN IS OPERATED BY THIRD-PARTY LOGISTICS SPECIALIST XPO LOGISTICS WITH TRANSPORT OPERATIONS AT SITE PROVIDED BY DHL