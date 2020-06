June 1 (Reuters) - Marksans Pharma Ltd:

* GOT COMMUNICATION FROM USFDA ON VERIFICATION OF NDMA IN METFORMIN EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS

* SUBMITTED PRELIMINARY RESPONSE TO USFDA, FURTHER COMMUNICATING WITH THEM

* FOR YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, EXPORTS TO USA FOR METFORMIN EXTENDED RELEASE TABLETS WAS LESS THAN 1% OF CONSOL REVENUE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: