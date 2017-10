Oct 26 (Reuters) - Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd

* ‍MWE is expecting to see an 8 percent increase in bulk grape sales for FY2018​

* FY2018 international wine sales revenue target $2 mln‍​

* Sees 25 percent growth in new zealand bottled wine sales revenue for FY2018​

