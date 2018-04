April 20 (Reuters) - Marlborough Wine Estates Group Ltd :

* PROJECTS THAT ACTUAL INTERNATIONAL WINE SALES REVENUE FOR FY ENDING JUNE 30, 2018, WILL BE LOWER THAN $2 MILLION TARGET

* SEES FY ACTUAL INTERNATIONAL WINE SALES REVENUE LOWER THAN NZ$2 MILLION TARGET BY MORE THAN 10%

* EXPECTS IT WILL EXCEED 1600 TONNE FY GROSS HARVEST TARGET BY MORE THAN 10%

