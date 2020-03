March 20 (Reuters) - Marley Spoon AG:

* Q1 2020 REVENUE EXPECTED TO BE ABOVE EUR 42.0M

* EXPECT Q2 2020 TO BE IMPACTED BY DROP IN CUSTOMER ACQUISITION COSTS AND MARKETING EXPENSES

* COVID-19 OUTBREAK & GOVERNMENT COUNTERMEASURES CAUSING UNPRECEDENTED SURGE IN DEMAND FOR CO'S HOME DELIVERED MEAL KITS IN ALL OUR MARKETS