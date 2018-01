Jan 8 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp:

* MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES CORP. ANNOUNCES ESTIMATED IMPACT OF TAX REFORM

* MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES - EXPECTS TO RECORD ONE-TIME NET TAX BENEFIT OF ABOUT $10 MILLION PRIMARILY RELATED TO REVALUATION OF THE DEFERRED TAX ITEMS

* MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES - IN 2018, EXPECTS A NET REDUCTION OF 13 TO 14 PERCENTAGE POINTS IN ITS EFFECTIVE TAX RATE AS A RESULT OF NEW TAX LAW Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: