Marlin Business Services Corp:

* . REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 EARNINGS AND DECLARES A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE

* SEES FY 2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.95 TO $2.10

* COMPANY IS MAINTAINING GUIDANCE FOR THE FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018