Feb 1 (Reuters) - Marlin Business Services Corp:

* . REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 EARNINGS AND DECLARES A CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.14 PER SHARE

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.47

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.27

* Q4 NET INCOME INCLUDES TAX BENEFIT OF $10.2 MILLION, OR $0.82/DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE, RELATED TO TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT OF 2017

* MARLIN BUSINESS SERVICES - SEES 2018 EPS BETWEEN $1.95 AND $2.10 PER SHARE