BRIEF-Marlin, Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty

June 28 (Reuters) - Marlin Gold Mining Ltd:

* Marlin and Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty - spin-out of sailfish to marlin shareholders expected in q4

* Says total purchase price for TZ Royalty is us$12 million

* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd - after spin-out of Sailfish, vendors are expected to collectively own about 12.1% of sailfish, with marlin shareholders owning balance

* Marlin Gold Mining ltd - TZ Royalty is expected to generate about us$2.4 million of average annual after-tax cash flow to sailfish starting as early as 2019