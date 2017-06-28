FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 months ago
BRIEF-Marlin, Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty
#Market News
June 28, 2017 / 12:49 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Marlin, Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Marlin Gold Mining Ltd:

* Marlin and Sailfish execute agreement to acquire significant gold royalty - spin-out of sailfish to marlin shareholders expected in q4

* Says total purchase price for TZ Royalty is us$12 million

* Marlin Gold Mining Ltd - after spin-out of Sailfish, vendors are expected to collectively own about 12.1% of sailfish, with marlin shareholders owning balance

* Marlin Gold Mining ltd - TZ Royalty is expected to generate about us$2.4 million of average annual after-tax cash flow to sailfish starting as early as 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

