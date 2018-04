April 23 (Reuters) - MAROC TELECOM:

* REG-MAROC TELECOM : Q1 2018 CONSOLIDATED RESULTS

* NEARLY 59 MILLION CUSTOMERS IN GROUP IN Q1, UP 7.8%;

* CONSOLIDATED REVENUES OF MAD 8,994 MILLION AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, AN INCREASE OF 5.6% (+3.5% AT CONSTANT EXCHANGE RATES) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: