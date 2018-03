March 13 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES COMMENCEMENT OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES PROCESS

* STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES MAY INCLUDE CORPORATE SALE, MERGER OR OTHER BUSINESS COMBINATION

* HAS NOT SET A DEFINITIVE SCHEDULE TO COMPLETE ITS IDENTIFICATION, EXAMINATION AND CONSIDERATION OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​

* ‍ENGAGED GMP SECURITIES L.P AS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ADVISE CO IN CONNECTION WITH REVIEW AND ANALYSIS OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: