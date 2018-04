April 12 (Reuters) - Marquee Energy Ltd:

* ANNOUNCES 2017 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS AND Q1 OPERATIONAL UPDATE

* PRODUCTION IN Q4 AVERAGED 2,874 BOE PER DAY, COMPRISING 49% OIL AND LIQUIDS; 12% INCREASE TO TOTAL BOE PER DAY PRODUCTION OVER Q4 2016

* QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03

* QTRLY FFO PER SHARE $0.00