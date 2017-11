Nov 14 (Reuters) - MARR SPA:

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT EUR 53.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 50.0 MILLION YEAR AGO

* 9-MONTH TOTAL REVENUES EUR 1.26 ‍​BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.20 BILLION YEAR AGO

* POSITIVE SALES PERFORMANCE IN OCT PUTS REVENUES FOR FIRST TEN MONTHS IN LINE WITH GROWTH TARGETS FOR YEAR‍​