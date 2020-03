March 13 (Reuters) - Marr SpA:

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 66.6 MILLION VERSUS EUR 68.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* PROPOSES GROSS DIVIDEND OF EUR 0.80 PER SHARE

* FY TOTAL REVENUE EUR 1.70 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.67 BILLION YEAR AGO

* UNCERTAINTY ABOUT SPREAD OF COVID-19 DOES NOT CURRENTLY ENABLE REALISTIC FORECASTS TO BE MADE ON EFFECTS ON GENERAL CONSUMPTION AND, AS REGARDS MARR'S BUSINESS, ON FOODSERVICE MARKET IN ITALY