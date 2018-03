March 14 (Reuters) - Marr Spa:

* FY TOTAL REVENUES EUR 1.62 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.54 BILLION YEAR AGO

* SAYS PROPOSED GROSS DIVIDEND OF 0.74 EUROS (0.70 EUROS THE PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY NET PROFIT EUR 65.5 MILLION VERSUS EUR 58.5 MILLION YEAR AGO

* REFERENCE MARKET OF OUT-OF-HOME FOOD CONSUMPTION IN ITALY MAY SHOW GROWTH TRENDS ALSO IN 2018 Source text for Eikon:

