April 28 (Reuters) - Marr SpA:

* APPOINTS UGO RAVANELLI CHAIRMAN

* IMPACT OF COVID-19 CRISIS SLOWS DOWN SALES IN MARCH

* PRELIM CONSOLIDATED Q1 SALES APPROX EUR 260 MILLION VERSUS EUR 329 MILLION YEAR AGO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)