April 23 (Reuters) - Marret Resource Corp:

* MARRET RESOURCE CORP. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED FINANCING, CHANGE OF STRATEGY, AND RELATED TRANSACTIONS

* MARRET RESOURCE - PURSUANT TO A NON-BINDING LOI WITH BC PARTNERS ADVISORS , IT PROPOSES TRANSACTION WHEREBY CO WILL RAISE NOT LESS THAN C$25 MILLION

* MARRET RESOURCE - PROCEEDS FROM FINANCING WILL BE UTILIZED PRIMARILY TO ACQUIRE DIVERSIFIED U.S. LOAN PORTFOLIO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: