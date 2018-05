May 4 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL DECLARES AN INCREASE IN QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND

* SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.41 PER SHARE

* MARRIOTT - QTRLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 41 CENTS PER SHARE OF COMMON STOCK REPRESENTS A 24 PERCENT INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND AMOUNT