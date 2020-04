BRIEF-Marriott International Announces New $1.5 Bln 364-Day Revolving Credit Facility Commitment

April 14 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL ANNOUNCES NEW $1.5 BILLION 364-DAY REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY COMMITMENT AND LEVERAGE COVENANT WAIVER FOR EXISTING REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS TO REPORT THAT WORLDWIDE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR DECLINED APPROXIMATELY 23% IN Q1 OF 2020

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS TO REPORT THAT REVPAR IN NORTH AMERICA DOWN ROUGHLY 20 PERCENT IN Q1

* MARRIOTT - WHILE THERE HAVE BEEN EARLY SIGNS OF IMPROVING DEMAND TRENDS IN GREATER CHINA, NEGATIVE TRENDS IN REST OF WORLD HAVE NOT YET STABILIZED

* MARRIOTT - ANTICIPATES FURTHER HOTEL CLOSURES AND EROSION IN REVPAR PERFORMANCE

* MARRIOTT - CURRENTLY, ROUGHLY 25 PERCENT OF COMPANY’S MORE THAN 7,300 HOTELS ARE TEMPORARILY CLOSED

* MARRIOTT - DOES NOT EXPECT TO SEE MATERIAL IMPROVEMENT UNTIL THERE IS A VIEW THAT SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAS MODERATED AND GOVTS HAVE LIFTED RESTRICTIONS

* MARRIOTT - ENTERED AMENDMENT TO ITS FIFTH AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT THAT WAIVES QUARTERLY-TESTED LEVERAGE COVENANT THROUGH AND INCLUDING Q1 OF 2021

* MARRIOTT - CANNOT PRESENTLY ESTIMATE FINANCIAL IMPACT OF COVID-19 BUT EXPECTS THAT IT WILL CONTINUE TO BE MATERIAL TO CO’S RESULTS

* MARRIOTT - SAW MORE SIGNIFICANT OCCUPANCY AND REVPAR DECLINES IN MARCH THAN IN FEBRUARY IN ALL REGIONS EXCEPT GREATER CHINA

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS TO REPORT THAT IN MARCH REVPAR DECREASED APPROXIMATELY 60 PERCENT WORLDWIDE

* MARRIOTT - HAS EXTENDED TRANSIENT RESERVATION CANCELLATION WINDOW UNTIL JUNE 30, 2020 FOR ALL EXISTING RESERVATIONS

* MARRIOTT - ALLOWING CANCELLATIONS WITHOUT CHARGE UNTIL 24 HOURS BEFORE SCHEDULED ARRIVAL FOR NEW RESERVATIONS MADE BETWEEN MARCH 13, 2020 AND JUNE 30

* MARRIOTT - EXPIRATION OF MARRIOTT BONVOY POINTS HAS ALSO BEEN PAUSED UNTIL FEBRUARY 2021

* MARRIOTT - REDUCING BY 50% COST OF AND OFFERING DELAYED PAYMENT FOR CERTAIN SYSTEMWIDE PROGRAMS AND SERVICES CHARGES FOR APRIL AND MAY

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE OR DEFER AROUND 40% OF ITS FEB. 19, 2020 YEARLY INVESTMENT SPENDING FORECAST OF $700 MILLION TO $800 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - COULD SEE ADDITIONAL REDUCTIONS, PARTICULARLY IN FUNDING OBLIGATIONS RELATED TO NEW UNIT OPENINGS THAT MAY BE DELAYED UNTIL 2021

* MARRIOTT - WILL CONTINUE TO REVIEW ITS INVESTMENT SPENDING PLANS FOR 2020

* MARRIOTT - BELIEVES THAT IT HAS SUFFICIENT LIQUIDITY AND WILL CONTINUE TO BE ABLE TO SUCCESSFULLY ADAPT AS COVID-19 SITUATION EVOLVES