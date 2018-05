BRIEF-Marriott International Q1 Adjusted EPS $1.34

May 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.09

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.22 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MARRIOTT - Q1 2018 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 3.6 PERCENT WORLDWIDE

* MARRIOTT - Q1 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 7.5 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA AND 2.0 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT - FOR 2018 Q2, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS IN NORTH AMERICA WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT

* MARRIOTT QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $5,006 MILLION VERSUS $4,912 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - REMAIN ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE WORLDWIDE ROOM ADDITIONS OF 5.5 TO 6 PERCENT, NET OF DELETIONS, FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* MARRIOTT - INTEGRATION OF STARWOOD IS GOING WELL

* MARRIOTT - COMPANY EXPECTS Q2 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT - RETURNED $1.2 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS THROUGH DIVIDENDS AND SHARE REPURCHASES, “BELIEVE WE COULD RETURN AT LEAST $3.0 BILLION IN 2018”

* MARRIOTT - COMPANY EXPECTS Q2 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE

* MARRIOTT - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 2 TO 3 PERCENT IN NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT - COMPANY ASSUMES Q2 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $935 MILLION TO $945 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 5 TO 6 PERCENT OUTSIDE NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT - AT QUARTER-END, TOTAL DEBT WAS $8,846 MILLION & CASH BALANCES TOTALED $701 MILLION VERSUS $8,238 MILLION IN DEBT AND $383 MILLION OF CASH AT YEAR-END 2017

* MARRIOTT - FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 3 TO 4 PERCENT WORLDWIDE

* MARRIOTT - COMPANY’S GUIDANCE FOR Q2 REVPAR GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA REFLECTS FAVORABLE SHIFT OF EASTER HOLIDAY

* Q1 REVENUE VIEW $5.75 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MARRIOTT - ASSUMES FULL YEAR 2018 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $3,650 MILLION TO $3,690 MILLION, AN 11 TO 12 PERCENT INCREASE OVER 2017