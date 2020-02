BRIEF-Marriott International Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Results

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.85

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $1.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MARRIOTT - Q4 2019 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 1.1% WORLDWIDE

* MARRIOTT - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $5.37 BILLION VERSUS $5.29 BILLION REPORTED LAST YEAR

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $5.48 BILLION — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MARRIOTT -“DUE TO THE UNCERTAINTY REGARDING THE DURATION AND EXTENT OF THE CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK, MARRIOTT CANNOT FULLY ESTIMATE THE FINANCIAL IMPACT”

* MARRIOTT - Q4 2019 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 0.9% GROWTH IN NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT - CO IS PROVIDING A BASE CASE OUTLOOK FOR Q1 AND FULL YEAR 2020, WHICH DOES NOT REFLECT ANY IMPACT FROM CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MARRIOTT - ROOM ADDITIONS FOR CURRENT YEAR COULD ALSO BE DELAYED AS A RESULT OF CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK

* MARRIOTT - ASSUMING CURRENT OCCUPANCY RATES IN APAC REGION CONTINUE, COULD EARN ROUGHLY $25 MILLION IN LOWER FEE REVENUE PER MONTH, VERSUS 2020 BASE CASE OUTLOOK

* MARRIOTT - ANTICIPATES FULL YEAR 2020 DILUTED EPS COULD TOTAL $6.30 TO $6.53

* MARRIOTT - SEES FIRST QUARTER 2020 GROSS FEE REVENUES WILL TOTAL $940 MILLION TO $950 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - SEES Q1 2020 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL INCREASE 1%-2% IN WORLDWIDE, NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT SEES Q1 GROSS FEE REVENUES $940 MILLION TO $950 MILLION

* MARRIOTT SEES 2020 GROSS FEE REVENUES $3,960 MILLION TO $4,040 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - SEES Q1 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS TO INCREASE 1 TO 2 PERCENT WORLDWIDE AND IN NORTH AMERICA

* MARRIOTT SEES Q1 EPS $1.47 TO $1.50

* MARRIOTT SEES FY 2020 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR GROWTH ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS WILL BE FLAT TO UP 2% WORLDWIDE

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.43 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* FY2020 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.47 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* MARRIOTT - SEES FULL YEAR 2020 OWNED, LEASED, AND OTHER REVENUE, NET OF DIRECT EXPENSES, COULD TOTAL $295 MILLION TO $305 MILLION

* MARRIOTT SEES FY 2020 COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR GROWTH ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS IN NORTH AMERICA AROUND MIDDLE OF FLAT TO UP 2% RANGE

* MARRIOTT SEES FY2020 EPS $6.30 TO $6.53 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: