BRIEF-Marriott International Reports Q4 Earnings Per Share $0.54

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS STRONG FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.12

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.54

* MARRIOTT - WORLDWIDE COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 4.6 PERCENT IN 2017 Q4

* MARRIOTT - QTRLY NORTH AMERICAN COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE CONSTANT DOLLAR REVPAR ROSE 3.9 PERCENT

* MARRIOTT - FOR 2018 Q1, MARRIOTT EXPECTS COMPARABLE SYSTEMWIDE REVPAR ON A CONSTANT DOLLAR BASIS IN NORTH AMERICA WILL BE FLAT TO UP 2 PERCENT

* MARRIOTT - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES AS REPORTED $5,875 MILLION VERSUS $5,456 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.00, REVENUE VIEW $5.63 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* MARRIOTT - NOT INCLUDING INCREMENTAL ASSET SALES, CO EXPECT TO RETURN ROUGHLY $2.5 BILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS IN SHARE REPURCHASES AND DIVIDENDS IN 2018.

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 FEE REVENUE WILL TOTAL $3,535 MILLION TO $3,620 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA COULD TOTAL $3,315 MILLION TO $3,420 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS INVESTMENT SPENDING IN 2018 WILL TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $600 MILLION TO $700 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - ‍IN 2018, ANTICIPATE NUMBER OF ROOMS WILL INCREASE ROUGHLY 7 PERCENT GROSS​

* MARRIOTT - ‍ROOMS DELETIONS SHOULD TOTAL 1 TO 1.5 PERCENT DURING 2018

* MARRIOTT - ‍ALSO CONTINUE TO EXPECT GLOBAL REVPAR WILL INCREASE BY 1 TO 3 PERCENT IN 2018​

* MARRIOTT - FOR 2018, PLAN TO INVEST IN OUR WORKFORCE BY OFFERING ADDITIONAL ONE-TIME CONTRIBUTION TO MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL RETIREMENT SAVINGS PLANS