BRIEF-Marriott International Says Number Of Closed Hotels In Greater China Has Declined

March 18 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL PROVIDES BUSINESS UPDATE AMIDST THE RAPIDLY EVOLVING CORONAVIRUS SITUATION

* MARRIOTT - NUMBER OF CLOSED HOTELS IN GREATER CHINA HAS DECLINED FROM OVER 90 HOTELS A MONTH AGO TO UNDER 30 TODAY

* MARRIOTT - IN REST OF WORLD, WHERE CRISIS IS MUCH MORE RECENT, TREND LINES ARE STILL NEGATIVE

* MARRIOTT - THERE HAVE NOT YET BEEN MEANINGFUL GROUP CANCELLATIONS FOR 2021 RELATED TO COVID-19

* MARRIOTT - MANY GROUP CUSTOMERS ARE AT LEAST TENTATIVELY REBOOKING FOR LATER IN 2020

* MARRIOTT - WEDNESDAY THERE ARE VERY EARLY SIGNS OF IMPROVEMENT IN GREATER CHINA, AS WORKERS RETURN TO THEIR JOBS

* MARRIOTT - TEMPORARILY DEFERRED MOST BRAND STANDARDS TO HELP OWNERS AND FRANCHISEES, INCLUDING DELAYING RENOVATIONS DUE IN 2020 BY ONE YEAR

* MARRIOTT - WITHDRAWS ALL ASPECTS OF ITS OUTLOOK AND ASSUMPTIONS FOR 2020 PROVIDED ON FEB. 26 & 27

* MARRIOTT - ESTIMATES COST CUTTING MEASURES WILL REDUCE 2020 CORPORATE GENERAL AND ADMINISTRATIVE COSTS BY AT LEAST $140 MILLION

* MARRIOTT - EXPECTS TO ELIMINATE OR DEFER AT LEAST ONE-THIRD OF ITS PRIOR FORECAST OF $700 TO $800 MILLION OF SPEND IN 2020,

* MARRIOTT - ANTICIPATES THAT ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED Q1 2020 DIVIDEND, PAYABLE ON MARCH 31, 2020, WILL BE LAST UNTIL CONDITIONS IMPROVE

* MARRIOTT - WORKING WITH VENDORS AND OTHER PARTNERS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE WORKING CAPITAL

* MARRIOTT - STEPS TO MITIGATE COVID-19 IMPACT INCLUDE MAKING SIGNIFICANT CUTS IN SENIOR EXECUTIVE SALARIES

* MARRIOTT - ASIA PACIFIC 2020 REVPAR THROUGH FEB DOWN 24.7% THROUGH FEB, WITH GREATER CHINA DOWN 52.1%, REST OF ASIA PACIFIC DOWN 8.4% DUE TO COVID-19

* MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL - GLOBAL REVPAR GROWTH IN FIRST 2 MONTHS OF YEAR WAS DOWN 0.3 PERCENT WORLDWIDE & UP 3.2 PERCENT EXCLUDING ASIA PACIFIC