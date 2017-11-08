BRIEF-Marriott says seeing cautious behavior from corporates in N.America - Conf call‍​

Nov 8 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc

* Expects 2018 North American RevPAR to be flat to up 2 percent, largely driven by room rates, assuming continued cautious corporate demand

* Expects international markets RevPAR to increase 3-5 percent in 2018

* Expects strong mid-single-digit growth in Asia Pacific, low single-digit growth in Europe, Caribbean and Latin America, and slightly positive RevPAR growth in Middle East and Africa

* Estimating room deletions across its portfolio to total 1-1.5 percent in both 2017 and 2018, compared with typical rate of rooms deletions of about 1 percent each year

* Says the unusual level of room deletions is largely related to the Sheraton brand

* Says, in North America, seeing a bit more cautious behavior, on average, from corporate customers than it would have expected given GDP growth

* Says continues to work with Alibaba on loyalty program, particularly with great sign-up from the kind of Chinese consumers it wants to have

* Says there has been a modest decrease in international arrivals to the U.S. from all foreign sources in 2017; says will have to see if that changes in 2018 Further company coverage: