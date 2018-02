BRIEF-Marriott Sees North America RevPAR Up 1-2 pct In 2018

Feb 15 (Reuters) - Marriott:

* EXPECT NORTH AMERICA SYSTEM-WIDE REVPAR WILL INCREASE 1% TO 2% FOR FY 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* FOR ENTIRE CARIBBEAN AND LATIN AMERICA REGION, EXPECT REVPAR WILL INCREASE AT LOW SINGLE-DIGIT RATE IN FULL YEAR 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* REVPAR IN MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA WILL BE FLATTISH FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018 - CONF CALL‍​

* FOR FY 2018, EXPECT REVPAR IN ASIA PACIFIC REGION TO GROW AT MID-SINGLE-DIGIT RATE, REFLECTING STRENGTH IN CHINA AND INDIA

* FOR FY 2018 SEES INTERNATIONAL REVPAR UP 3%-5%, WORLDWIDE REVPAR UP 1%-3% - CONF CALL

* EXPECT ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS WILL TOTAL $5.11 TO $5.34 IN 2018 - CONF CALL

* CORPORATE GROUP BOOKINGS IN Q4 “SHOWED A BIT OF A SIGN OF LIFE” - CEO ON CONF CALL

* ”I‘VE BEEN STRUCK BY HOW BROAD THE OPTIMISM IS AMONG U.S. CORPORATE CEOS, REALLY DRAMATICALLY IMPROVING POST TAX REFORM - CEO ON CONF CALL

* "WE'VE SEEN GREAT SHIFT TOWARDS DIRECT CHANNELS IN THE LAST FEW YEARS EVEN WITH FAIRLY ANEMIC DEMAND GROWTH" - CEO ON CONF CALL