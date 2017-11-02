BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide posts Q3 EPS of $1.47

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott vacations worldwide reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $12 million in Q3​

* Estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted tour growth by approximately 6.5 percentage points​

* Qtrly ‍total company vacation ownership contract sales were $198.5 million, $28.6 million, or 17 percent, higher than q3 of 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍contract sales growth 10 percent to 13 percent​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted fully diluted EPS $5.30 to $5.41​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted free cash flow $205 million to $225 million​

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP ‍fully diluted EPS $5.26 to $5.37​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $473.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has updated its guidance for full year 2017 for changes primarily related to adverse impact of hurricanes​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $486.9 million versus $401.6 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)