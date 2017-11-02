FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide posts Q3 EPS of $1.47
Sections
Featured
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
The Body Trade
A woman's head was found. Who is she?
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Exclusive
Cyber Risk
Ukraine hit by stealthier phishing attacks during BadRabbit strike
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
U.S.
Police catch suspect in Colorado Walmart shooting
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 2, 2017 / 12:22 PM / in 5 hours

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide posts Q3 EPS of $1.47

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott vacations worldwide reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $1.41

* Q3 earnings per share $1.47

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted contract sales by approximately $12 million in Q3​

* Estimates that hurricanes negatively impacted tour growth by approximately 6.5 percentage points​

* Qtrly ‍total company vacation ownership contract sales were $198.5 million, $28.6 million, or 17 percent, higher than q3 of 2016​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍contract sales growth 10 percent to 13 percent​

* Sees ‍FY 2017 adjusted fully diluted EPS $5.30 to $5.41​

* Sees FY 2017 ‍adjusted free cash flow $205 million to $225 million​

* Sees FY 2017 GAAP ‍fully diluted EPS $5.26 to $5.37​

* FY2017 earnings per share view $5.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 revenue view $473.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Company has updated its guidance for full year 2017 for changes primarily related to adverse impact of hurricanes​

* Qtrly ‍total revenues $486.9 million versus $401.6 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.