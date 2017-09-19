FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update
#Market News
September 19, 2017 / 12:16 PM / in a month

BRIEF-Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 19 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide provides Hurricane Irma update

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide - expects 2017 contract sales,rental, ancillary revenues could be negatively impacted by about $16 million to $20 million​

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide -based on preliminary assessments of impacts of Irma​ ‍sees FY net income could be negatively impacted by abt $6 million to $8 million

* Marriott Vacations - ‍expects 2017 net cash provided by operating activities, adjusted free cash flow could be negatively impacted by abt $10 million to $13 million​

* Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp - ‍company is also still estimating impact of property damage to all of its resorts​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
