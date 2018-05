May 3 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp:

* MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE REPORTS FIRST QUARTER FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.32

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.54 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* REAFFIRMED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018

* ESTIMATES THAT 2017 HURRICANES NEGATIVELY IMPACTED CONTRACT SALES BY MORE THAN $6 MILLION IN Q1

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $570.8 MILLION VERSUS $528.3 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $6.97 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: