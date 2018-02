Feb 16 (Reuters) - Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp :

* MARRIOTT‘S FRENCHMAN‘S COVE IN ST. THOMAS REOPENS AFTER RECOVERY EFFORTS FROM HURRICANES IRMA AND MARIA

* MARRIOTT VACATIONS WORLDWIDE - ‍FRENCHMAN'S REEF & MORNING STAR MARRIOTT BEACH RESORT REMAINS CLOSED DUE TO HURRICANE DAMAGE UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE​