Oct 18 (Reuters) - Marriott International Inc:

* Says on October 17, a unit of co sold The Sheraton Centre Toronto Hotel, owned on a long-term ground lease, for approximately C$335 million‍​ ‍​

* Says co retains long-term management agreement for Sheraton, a property located in Downtown Toronto in Ontario, Canada - SEC filing​