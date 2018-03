March 29 (Reuters) - Marrone Bio Innovations Inc:

* MARRONE BIO INNOVATIONS, INC. REPORTS RECORD FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 23.3 PERCENT TO $3.3 MILLION

* PRODUCT SHIPMENTS WERE $3.8 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017, COMPARED TO $5.2 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2016