Aug 14 (Reuters) - Mars Food

* Mars Food to acquire majority stake in Tasty Bite

* Mars Food says signed agreement to buy Preferred Brands International, manufacturer of ready-to-heat food products sold under Tasty Bite brand​

* Mars Food - ‍tasty Bite has a listed unit on India’s BSE and NSE; subsidiary will continue to be listed after acquisition​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [Mars Food]