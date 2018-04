April 16 (Reuters) - Marsh:

* MARSH COLLABORATES WITH IBM, ACORD, AND ISN TO APPLY BLOCKCHAIN TECHNOLOGY FOR FIRST COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE

* MARSH - MARSH’S NEW BLOCKCHAIN NETWORK IS EXPECTED TO GO INTO PRODUCTION LATER IN 2018

* MARSH - CO IS DEVELOPING COMMERCIAL PROOF OF INSURANCE SOLUTION IN CONJUNCTION WITH IBM, WITH INPUT FROM ACORD, CUSTOMER FEEDBACK FROM ISN