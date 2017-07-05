FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh
July 5, 2017 / 8:26 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Marsh & Mclennan Companies appoints John Doyle CEO of marsh

1 Min Read

July 5 (Reuters) - Marsh & Mclennan Companies Inc:

* Marsh & Mclennan companies appoints John Doyle chief executive officer of Marsh

* Marsh & Mclennan - Doyle succeeds Peter Zaffino, who has accepted a leadership role at AIG

* Marsh & Mclennan - prior to joining Marsh & Mclennan in 2016, Doyle was chief executive officer for AIG's commercial insurance businesses worldwide

* Marsh & Mclennan - role of chairman of risk and insurance services will not be filled Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

