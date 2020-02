Feb 19 (Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc:

* MARSH & MCLENNAN NAMES JANE HOLL LUTE TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* MARSH & MCLENNAN - WITH LUTE’S ELECTION, COMPANY’S BOARD WILL CONSIST OF 13 DIRECTORS

* MARSH & MCLENNAN - ELECTED JANE HOLL LUTE AS A DIRECTOR EFFECTIVE ON MARCH 1, 2020