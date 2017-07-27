FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
20 days ago
BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan reports Q2 earnings per share $0.96
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
Technology
Amazon adds 'Instant Pickup' in brick-and-mortar push
War room 2.0?
Aerospace & Defense
War room 2.0?
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
Reuters Focus
Indian police arrest four after Game of Thrones leak
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
July 27, 2017 / 11:20 AM / 20 days ago

BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan reports Q2 earnings per share $0.96

1 Min Read

July 27 (Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc-

* Marsh & McLennan Companies reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.00

* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.96

* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $3.5 billion

* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q2 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Marsh & McLennan says with a strong h1 2017, sees delivering underlying revenue growth, margin expansion in both segments, and strong eps growth this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.