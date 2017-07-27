BRIEF-Marsh & McLennan reports Q2 earnings per share $0.96

July 27 (Reuters) - Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc-
* Marsh & McLennan Companies reports second quarter 2017 results
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $1.00
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.96
* Q2 revenue rose 4 percent to $3.5 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $1.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q2 revenue view $3.55 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Marsh & McLennan says with a strong h1 2017, sees delivering underlying revenue growth, margin expansion in both segments, and strong eps growth this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: