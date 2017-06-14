BRIEF-Marshall Monteagle HY pretax profit rises by 1 pct to $5.3 mln

June 14 (Reuters) - Marshall Monteagle Plc:

* HY profit before tax increased by 1 pct to $5,252,000, and in constant currency terms decreased by 6 pct to $4,919,000

* HY group revenue increased by 39 pct to $161,092,000 compared with same period last year

* HY headline earnings of $5.8 cents per share compare with us$0.6 cents per share in same period last year

* Says an interim dividend of US1.8 cents per share will be paid in july 2017

* Trading businesses have had a very strong start to year

* Expect activity levels to ease off through second half