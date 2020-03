BRIEF-Marshall Motor Says Temporarily Closing All Of Its Retail Sites Across Country

March 23 (Reuters) - Marshall Motor Holdings Plc:

* MARSHALL MOTOR HLDGS - COVID-19: TEMPORARY CLOSURE OF SITES

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL OF ITS RETAIL SITES ACROSS COUNTRY

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - IN LIGHT OF CURRENT SITUATION WITH COVID-19, IT IS TEMPORARILY CLOSING ALL OF ITS RETAIL SITES ACROSS COUNTRY.

* MARSHALL MOTOR - DECISION TO TEMPORARILY CLOSE ITS BUSINESSES WILL CLEARLY HAVE A MATERIAL IMPACT ON GROUP’S TRADING FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - BOARD BELIEVES GROUP HAS FINANCIAL CAPACITY TO WITHSTAND IMPACT OF A CLOSURE OF ITS SITES WELL BEYOND END OF JUNE 2020.

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - EXISTING FINANCIAL GUIDANCE FOR YEAR ENDING 31 DECEMBER 2020 IS WITHDRAWN

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - SUSPENDING RECOMMENDED PAYMENT OF PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED FINAL DIVIDEND OF 5.69P PER SHARE FOR YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2019.

* MARSHALL MOTOR HOLDINGS PLC - WILL RECONSIDER PAYMENT OF DIVIDEND ONCE THERE IS MORE VISIBILITY ON EFFECTS OF COVID-19 ON GROUP’S BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: