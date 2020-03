BRIEF-Marshalls Says To Cancel Final, Supplementary Dividend

March 27 (Reuters) - Marshalls PLC:

* MARSHALLS PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE

* MARSHALLS PLC - MANAGING MANUFACTURING FACILITIES CAREFULLY AND COMMENCING A PROCESS OF TEMPORARY SUSPENSION OF OPERATIONS

* MARSHALLS PLC - HAVE A RANGE OF COMMITTED FACILITIES IN PLACE WITH A SPREAD OF MATURITY DATES THAT EXTEND OUT TO 2024

* MARSHALLS PLC - TO CANCEL 2019 FINAL DIVIDEND OF 9.65 PENCE AND PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED SUPPLEMENTARY DIVIDEND OF 4.00 PENCE

* MARSHALLS PLC - NOT POSSIBLE AT THIS TIME FOR GROUP TO PROVIDE AN ACCURATE ASSESSMENT OF TRADING FOR CURRENT YEAR