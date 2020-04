April 20 (Reuters) - Marston’s PLC:

* MARSTON’S PLC - COVID-19 UPDATE RE: SECURITISATION WAIVER GRANTED

* MARSTON’S - MARSTON’S ISSUER TAKEN MEASURE OF SECURING WAIVER OF BREACH THAT MIGHT ARISE UNDER 30 DAY SUSPENSION OF BUSINESS

* MARSTON'S PLC - REVIEWING WHETHER THERE IS A NEED TO CONSULT WITH BONDHOLDERS ABOUT FURTHER POSSIBLE COVENANT WAIVERS UNDER SECURED FUNDING PLATFORM