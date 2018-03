March 15 (Reuters) - Marston’s Plc:

* ‍THAT ROGER DEVLIN HAS INFORMED BOARD OF HIS INTENTION TO STEP DOWN FROM HIS ROLE AS CHAIRMAN​

* ‍IT HAS BEEN AGREED WITH BOARD THAT THESE CHANGES WILL TAKE EFFECT FROM 31 MAY 2018; PROCESS FOR A REPLACEMENT IS UNDERWAY AND AN UPDATE ON SUCCESSION WILL BE PROVIDED IN DUE COURSE.​