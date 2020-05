May 22 (Reuters) - Martela Corp:

* CO’S CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS FOR LAY-OFFS ARE COMPLETED

* CO-OPERATION NEGOTIATIONS CONCERNED WHOLE MARTELA GROUP PERSONNEL IN FINLAND

* SCOPE AND DURATION OF LAY-OFFS CAN VARY BY FUNCTIONS AND REGIONS, TAKING INTO ACCOUNT BUSINESS NEEDS

* LAY-OFFS CAN BE IMPLEMENTED UNTIL END OF JUNE 2021, IF MARKET SITUATION SO REQUIRES Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: