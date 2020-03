BRIEF-Martela Starts Temporary Layoffs In Finland, Adjusts Operations In Other Countries

March 19 (Reuters) - Martela Corp:

* REG-MARTELA STARTS TEMPORARY LAYOFFS IN FINNISH ENTITIES AND ADJUSTS ITS OPERATIONS IN OTHER COUNTRIES

* NEGATIVE IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS ON OVERALL MARKET CONDITIONS HAS BEEN SIGNIFICANT

* DURATION OF LAYOFFS VARIES DEPENDING ON BUSINESS AREA AND WORK ASSIGNMENT, UP TO A MAXIMUM OF 90 DAYS

* WILL CONTINUE TO IMPLEMENT ITS PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED EUR 4 MILLION SAVINGS PROGRAM AND IMPROVE PRODUCTIVITY.

* IN ADDITION TO THESE LAYOFFS MARTELA WILL ADJUST ITS OPERATIONS ALSO IN OTHER COUNTRIES.

* MARTELA IS ADJUSTING ITS OPERATIONS TO MEET RAPIDLY CHANGED CIRCUMSTANCES AND WILL TEMPORARILY LAY OFF ITS PERSONNEL IN FINLAND