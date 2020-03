BRIEF-Martela To Withdraw Its Outlook For 2020 Published On February 7

March 27 (Reuters) - Martela Corp:

* REG-MARTELA TO WITHDRAW ITS OUTLOOK FOR 2020 PUBLISHED ON FEBRUARY 7, 2020

* MARTELA OYJ - IT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT COMPANY’S EARLIER GUIDANCE WILL ACTUALISE.

* MARTELA OYJ - WILL WITHDRAW ITS 7 FEBRUARY 2020 OUTLOOK DUE TO ESTIMATED IMPACT OF CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

* MARTELA OYJ - DUE TO PREVAILING CIRCUMSTANCES, IT IS NOT POSSIBLE TO MAKE AN ACCURATE ESTIMATE OF COMPANY’S FULL-YEAR TURNOVER AND OPERATING RESULT

* MARTELA OYJ - NOW ESTIMATES THAT ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKENED OUTLOOK IN ALL MARKET AREAS,

* MARTELA OYJ - MARTELA WILL PUBLISH A GUIDANCE FOR 2020 ONCE A RELIABLE ESTIMATE ON IMPACTS CAN BE MADE

* MARTELA OYJ - NOW ESTIMATES THAT ONGOING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC HAS SIGNIFICANTLY WEAKENED OUTLOOK IN ALL MARKET AREAS, AND IT IS HIGHLY UNLIKELY THAT COMPANY’S EARLIER GUIDANCE WILL ACTUALISE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)