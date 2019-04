April 24 (Reuters) - KONINKLIJKE BAM GROEP NV:

* KANTONSSPITAL AARAU AG SELECTS PROPOSAL OF MARTI / BAM JV FOR CONSTRUCTION OF NEW AARAU CANTONAL HOSPITAL

* FINAL PROJECT APPROVAL IS EXPECTED IN THE THIRD QUARTER OF 2019; CONSTRUCTION WILL START IN SPRING 2020