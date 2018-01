Jan 16 (Reuters) - PUBLIC DISCLOSURE PLATFORM (KAP):

* SHAREHOLDER GALIP OZTURK SELLS 5.51 PERCENT STAKES IN MARTI REIT AT 7.6 MILLION LIRA - KAP

* GALIP OZTURK STAKES IN MARTI REIT DECREASES TO 0 PERCENT FROM 5.51 PERCENT‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)