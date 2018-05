BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials - On April 25, Corp Got Order At Its Bedrock Quarry In Center Point, Texas

May 10 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - ON APRIL 25, CORPORATION GOT ORDER ISSUED BY MSHA AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - MSHA’S ORDER STATED A CUSTOMER TRUCK DRIVER WAS ON TOP OF THE LOADED TRAILER AT BEDROCK QUARRY WITHOUT WEARING FALL PROTECTION

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS SAYS NO ONE WAS INJURED IN CITED INCIDENT AT ITS BEDROCK QUARRY IN CENTER POINT, TEXAS - SEC FILING Source text: (bit.ly/2rAthVV) Further company coverage: