BRIEF-Martin Marietta Materials Reports Qtrly Earnings Per Share Of $0.16

May 8 (Reuters) - Martin Marietta Materials Inc:

* MARTIN MARIETTA REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2018 RESULTS

* COMPANY INCREASES 2018 GUIDANCE TO REFLECT CONTRIBUTION FROM BLUEGRASS MATERIALS ACQUISITION

* QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.16

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $802.0 MILLION VERSUS $843.9 MILLION

* SEES 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $4,300 MILLION - $4,500 MILLION

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.22, REVENUE VIEW $778.0 MILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* FY2018 REVENUE VIEW $4.00 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* SEES 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES $450 MILLION TO $500 MILLION

* MARTIN MARIETTA MATERIALS - SEES 2018 NET EARNINGS ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $525 MILLION TO $640 MILLION